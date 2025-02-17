NOLA GOLD Kicks Off the 2025 Season with a Thrilling Win at Home

February 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold News Release









NOLA Gold celebrates a score

(NOLA Gold) NOLA Gold celebrates a score(NOLA Gold)

NOLA Gold Rugby started the season strong, performing from start to finish with utter dominance to reign in the win against Anthem Rugby Carolina, 35-14, at the Shrine on Airline on Saturday evening.

The Gold set the tone and controlled the game from the opening whistle to the final seconds. Xavier Mignot got things rolling with a smooth run into the try zone, putting the Gold up 7-0. Moni Tonga'uiha followed with another try in the 19th minute, and Jonah Mau'u extended the lead with a brilliant score in the 27th minute. Pat O'Toole added to the Gold's dominance, crossing the line just minutes later to push the lead to 28-0 heading into halftime.

Pat O'Toole was pure gold in this match. He started the second half off with his second try of the night in the 47th minute and led us 35-0 while celebrating his 50th MLR Cap. Anthem answered to the Gold twice in the second half but could not dig themselves out of the hole that was created early on.

The Gold are determined this 2025 season, and it's clear to everyone. The intensity of the match never wavered, with the fight as fierce in the final minutes as it was at the start. This victory earned the gold 5 points-4 for the win and an extra point for scoring 4+ tries. NOLA Gold has made its mark in the win column after its season opener and is now focused on securing a strong position in the Eastern Conference. The Gold aim to keep their momentum going and come away with another commanding victory in their away game against the Miami Sharks on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

THE ACTION CONTINUES

NOLA GOLD has kicked off the season with dominance, and the momentum is building! The next home match is set to be another high-intensity battle, and you won't want to miss it.

Join us at the Shrine on Airline on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM CT as NOLA GOLD takes on RFC Los Angeles in a must-watch showdown. Be there to witness the power, speed, and skill that make NOLA GOLD a force in Major League Rugby.

Don't miss out on the action-get your tickets now and cheer on NOLA GOLD at their next home match on March 22!

Images from this story

