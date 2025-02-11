Miami Sharks Home Opener February 15

MIAMI, FL - The Miami Sharks, Miami's newest professional sports team and the first professional rugby team in Florida, has released its 2025 season schedule. The team will officially kick off its second season on Saturday, February 15 with a home-opener against Old Glory DC at the Inter Miami CF Stadium. The Sharks will conclude its regular season on Sunday, June 8 with a matchup on the road against the Seattle Seawolves.

Under the leadership of team Captain Tomás Cubelli, the Sharks are gearing up for another action-packed season in South Florida. The 2025 season will feature eight home matches as well as eight away matches, providing various opportunities for fans to experience the excitement of rugby, both in their backyard and on the road.

Before and after the match, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, live music, and other exciting on-site activations with "fan fest" and the traditional "tercer tiempo."

The Miami Sharks feature various ticketing options for rugby enthusiasts and community members, offering something for every type of fan. The Founders Club serves as the most exclusive option, providing members with the unique ability to help shape the future of the franchise. Separately, Season Pass Holders will receive exclusive benefits, from on-site events and merchandise discounts to preferred rates and free parking. Single tickets are also available for fans who are eager to discover rugby without the commitment of a membership.

The 2025 season is sponsored by Visa, Bind and Memorial Sports Medicine Center. To view the full 2025 season and purchase tickets to the home opener on February 15, visit https://miamisharks.com/schedule/

