Hounds Confirm Pair of Signings

CHICAGO, Il.- The Hounds confirmed today a pair of signings for the 2025 Major League Rugby season. The team announced today they agreed to terms with veteran flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck and lock Jonah Dietenberger, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLR Collegiate Draft.

Chris Hilsenbeck

Hilsenbeck, born in California and capped by the German national team, makes the move to Chicago after spending the 2024 season with Biarritz, competing in France's Pro D2 league, where he spent the majority of his career.

He first signed with Colomiers before the 2013 season. He appeared in 54 contests for the club, including 20 starts and a total of 2,083 minutes on the field. After the 2016/2017 season, Hilsenbeck signed with fellow-Pro D2 club Vannes. Over the course of five seasons with Vannes, the versatile playmaker made 122 appearances and started 81 of those games.

He signed with the Pro D2's Carcassonne after the 2022 campaign. Hilsenbeck appeared in 13 games and made six starts before transferring to the now-defunct Rugby Atlanta during the 2023 Major League Rugby season.

With Rugby Atlanta, the veteran made an immediate impact. He appeared in four games, totalling 273 minutes. Hilsenbeck added 11 points via four successful conversions and one penalty kick. The flyhalf, who can also play inside center and fullback, registered 139 meters on 21 carries (seven meters-per-carry). Defensively, he completed 34 of his 40 tackle attempts.

After the 2023 season, Hilsenbeck returned to France, signing with Biarritiz prior to the 2024 campaign.

Jonah Dietenberger

Dietenberger was selected by the San Diego Legion with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 MLR Draft. The 6'6" Lindenwood University product appeared in two games for the Legion during his rookie 2022 season.

Prior to the 2023 campaign, Dietenberger was traded to the Utah Warriors in a package that included standout fullback Mikey Teo. During his first season with the Warriors, Dietenberger appeared in one contest and registered three minutes of action. He earned an additional three caps this past season, his second year with Utah.

The Hounds' 2025 Major League Rugby season kicks off this Saturday night from Houston, Texas when Chicago takes on the Sabercats live from Sabercats Stadium at 7 PM central. Fans can watch the game live on Fox Chicago+ or stream the game live on ESPN+.

