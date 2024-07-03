Bound by Blood, Bound for Glory.

July 3, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seawolves Rugby Club is gearing up for this year's championship with a campaign that truly captures the essence of what makes this team special. This campaign, titled "Bound by Blood, Bound for Glory," is a celebration of the unique bond formed within the club. On July 21st, the Seattle Seawolves will face the San Diego Legion in the 2024 Major League Rugby Western Conference Semi-Final. Below, you will find a direct quote from the campaign's Creative Director, Erich Pfeifer, which perfectly encapsulates this ethos.

"To capture the essences of Seawolves Rugby Club and this year's championship push, we looked no further than the club itself and what makes this group of athletes, coaches, trainers, staff, and fans so special. And what we found is the bond that's been formed over the past seven years. A bond formed by hard work and passion, by blood and by sweat, by struggles and successes, with one collective goal in mind; to be the best. So this year as we aim to place that third star above our crest, we celebrate the spirit of this bond with the Bound By Blood, Bound For Glory campaign.

To create a Seawolves-specific look and feel for the 2024 playoffs we took our influences from the game's rich past and the excitement of its present with a font that nods to the old and the new as gothic and modern characters combine to establish this tension within the logo. Also, seen in the logo is the connection between the tail of the "Y" with the "O", visually landing the "Bound" concept.

They say rugby is a game of collisions, and playoff rugby even more so. To explore this tension further we used grungy textures and stark black and white imagery. The use of a different shade of blue, Playoff Blue if you will, is inspired by the waters that surround our region and allows it to stand out against the gritty imagery as well as separate this campaign from our regular season marketing.

The Bound by Blood, Bound for Glory campaign is our way of rallying the Seawolves family and celebrating the entire Seawolves community."

PLAYOFF CAMPAIGN, CREATIVE DIRECTOR: ERICH PFEIFER

Erich Pfeifer's words capture the deep sense of unity and determination that drives the Seawolves Rugby Club. This year's "Bound by Blood, Bound for Glory" campaign is not just about winning; it's about celebrating the community and the shared journey that has brought the team to this point. As we look forward to the playoffs, let's rally behind the Seawolves and show our support for a team that embodies the true spirit of rugby.

