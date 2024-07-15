Miami's First Professional Rugby Team Wraps Up Historic Debut Season

MIAMI (JULY 10, 2024) - The Miami Sharks, Miami's first professional rugby team, has completed its first season in Major League Rugby (MLR). With a resounding entry into the sport, the Miami Sharks has sparked a newfound passion for rugby in the Miami community, blazing a trail for the sport's growth and popularity in the region.

The Miami Sharks team is comprised of a dynamic roster of players including Tomas Cubelli, Manuel Ardao Ferres, and Felipe Etcheverry. Under the expert guidance of Coach Jose "Cochi" Pellicena, the Sharks have demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork throughout their debut season.

The Sharks' inaugural season was marked by numerous highlights and achievements. Key matches included a stunning victory against Anthem Carolina, a thrilling last-minute win against the Utah Warriors, and a hard-fought draw with NOLA. These matches not only showcased the team's talent but also cemented their reputation as formidable contenders in the league.

The support from the Miami community and fans has been nothing short of phenomenal. From the roaring cheers at the stadium to the overwhelming engagement on social media, Miami has embraced the Sharks with open arms invigorating local interest in rugby.

Always looking to give back to the community, The Sharks have been actively involved with organizations such as Hermanos de la Calle, partnering with Mayor Francis Suarez to provide support to those experiencing homelessness. The Sharks have also visited Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital spending an afternoon with patients.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished in our first season," said Team Manager Lucas Chioccarelli. "The support from our fans and the Miami community has been overwhelming. We look forward to building on this momentum and achieving even greater success in the seasons to come."

The Miami Sharks finished their inaugural season with an impressive record and earned respect from competitors and commentators alike. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering team spirit have been a source of pride for Miami, setting a high standard for future seasons.

As the Miami Sharks look ahead to the next season, the future of rugby in Miami appears brighter than ever. The team's trailblazing efforts have laid a solid foundation for the sport's growth in the region. With plans for community outreach, the Sharks are committed to fostering a thriving rugby culture in Miami.

