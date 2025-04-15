Chicago Hounds and Lake Shore Beverage Expand Partnership, Naming NUTRL as Official Ready-To-Drink Beverage of the Hounds

April 15, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- Following last week's announcement of a new partnership between the Chicago Hounds and Lake Shore Beverage (LSB), the Hounds are proud to unveil the next phase of their growing partnership. As of today, NÜTRL has been named the Official Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Beverage of the Chicago Hounds.

This expanded partnership builds on the momentum of last week's reveal, which designated Cutwater Spirits-also part of the LSB portfolio-as the Official Vodka and Official Tequila of the team. With NÜTRL now joining the lineup, fans can look forward to even more premium beverage offerings throughout SeatGeek Stadium and the Dawg Town tailgating experience.

"We're thrilled to continue growing our relationship with Lake Shore Beverage," said Hounds Chief Executive Officer and General Manager James English. "NÜTRL is a crisp and refreshing option that our fans are going to love. It's the perfect fit for game days and tailgates at Dawg Town."

As the Official RTD Beverage of the Chicago Hounds, NÜTRL will be prominently featured during home games and team events, with special promotions, sampling activations, and fan experiences to come throughout the 2025 Major League Rugby season and beyond.

