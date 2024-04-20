Hot Rods Game Notes

April 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







One for the Ages.... Although the Bowling Green Hot Rods took their first loss of the series to the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday, the Hot Rods pitching staff held the Dash offense to just one hit. Starting pitcher, Yoniel Curet, struck out a season-high eight over 5.0 innings of work. T.J. Fondtain and JJ Goss combined for 4.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen. The Bowling Green team ERA on the year is 3.75, with the starters at 3.49 and relievers at 4.01.

Colton is Better.... The Tampa Bay Rays No. 15 prospect on MLB.com has been lighting it up at the plate this week. After he recorded the only two hits in the game last night for the Hot Rods, he is 6-for-11 this week with two triples and three runs scored. He also earned his third straight multi-hit game by going 2-for-3 against the Dash on Friday. On the season, Ledbetter is one of three Bowling Green players batting over .300 (.314).

SAL Roundup.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods lost their first game of the series to the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday, but Bowling Green still holds the top spot in the South Division. The Hot Rods are 0.5 games ahead of the second place Rome Emperors. The Wilmington Blue Rocks have the best record in the North and the SAL at 9-4, 0.5 games above the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Battle on the Bump.... Duncan Davitt takes the ball for the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday, sporting a 1-0 record with a 4.15 ERA. Last time out, Davitt allowed three runs on four hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 3.0 frames. LHP Noah Schultz is on the bump for the Winston-Salem Dash. Schultz is the No. 2 prospect for the White Sox.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2024

Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.