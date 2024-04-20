Greensboro Shuts Out Hickory 8-0 for Game 5 of Its Home Series
April 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shut out the Hickory Crawdads 8-0, on Saturday, April 20. The Grasshoppers improved to 9-5 on the season while the Crawdads fell to 5-9. Greensboro outhit Hickory 9-4 as both teams had one mishap.
Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Charles McAdoo as he went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Catcher Geovanny Planchart followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Mitch Jebb, Jack Brannigan, Termarr Johnson, Rodolfo Nolasco, and Maikol Escotto.
Leading at the plate for the Crawdads was outfielder Anthony Gutierrez as he went 2-4 with a double. Hits for Hickory were also recorded by Sebastian Walcott and Marco Soto.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up two hits and one free base on five innings of work. Dotel recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-0 on the season while Darvin Garcia tallied his first save.
Righthanded pitcher Aidan Curry started on the rubber for Hickory as he recorded five strikeouts and gave up four hits, six earned runs, and three free bases on three innings of work. Curry took the loss for the Crawdads and fell to 0-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers finish up its home series against the Crawdads tomorrow, Sunday, April 21, at 2:00 p.m. for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.
