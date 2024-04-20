Davitt Punches Out Career-High 10 Batters in Hot Rods' 6-4 Loss

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Duncan Davitt set a career-high in strikeouts with 10 and innings with 6.0, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-6) allowed four runs in the eighth that led to a 6-4 win for the Winston-Salem Dash (5-9) on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the first against Dash starter Noah Schultz. Chandler Simpson and Colton Ledbetter worked back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. Cooper Kinney doubled, scoring Simpson and Ledbetter to put Bowling Green up 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hot Rods extended their lead off Dash reliever Frander Veras. Ryan Spikes was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a walk, and to third on a groundout. Veras threw a wild pitch, allowing Spikes to score and make it 3-0.

Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the sixth against Winston-Salem reliever Max Roberts. Tatem Levins led-off with a walk and Hunter Haas singled to place runners on first and second. Jhon Diaz notched a base hit to center, plating Levins to move the score, 4-0.

The Dash scored two runs in the top of the seventh off Hot Rods reliever Nate Dahle and four runs in the top of the eighth off Hot Rods reliever Drew Sommers to take a 6-4 lead.

Bowling Green went scoreless the rest of the way, falling by a final score of 6-4.

Manuel Veloz (1-0) earned the win for the Dash, letting up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless frame. Sommers (0-1) picked up the loss, allowing four runs on three hits, two walks, and a strikeout over 0.2 innings. Eric Adler (3) notched the save, walking one and striking out one in a shutout ninth.

The Hot Rods and the Dash play the final game of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. RHP Roel Garcia (0-0, 6.35) takes the ball for Bowling Green, while LHP Riley Gowens (0-1, 6.75) is on the bump for Winston-Salem.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

