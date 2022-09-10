Hot Rods Game Notes

Another Day, Another Shutout... For the second time this week, and the 10th time this season, Bowling Green took home a shutout victory in a 5-0 win against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. It was the third time BG shut out Greensboro this season, with Nathan Wiles earning the win in five scoreless and hitless frames, allowing one walk and striking out five. The Hot Rods took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, with three relievers combining to allow four hits and strike out four in the final 4.0 innings. The Hot Rods smacked multiple home runs for the second-straight night, including a two-run blast from Alexander Ovalles to give Bowling Green the lead for good in the first. Michael Berglund and Dillon Paulson hit solo homers in the seventh and eighth, and Abiezel Ramirez tied his season-high with three hits.

Yesterday's Notes... Murray has recorded a hit in six-straight games... He has recorded one or more hits in all five games he's played in September... Murray has also scored at least one run in every game he's played in September... Ovalles became the second Hot Rods hitter to drive in 60 runs this season... Ramirez tied his season-high with three hits... The Hot Rods have shut out Greensboro twice in the last three days... This was the 10th shutout of the year for Bowling Green... All four hits for Greensboro came with two outs...

Record Tracker... A few Hot Rods players are closing in on club records entering into the last week of the 2022 regular season. Heriberto Hernandez is passed Jordan Qsar (2021) for the team's single-season home run record with his 24th in the fifth inning on Wednesday. Hernandez is tied with 2011 Hot Rods lefty Philip Wunderlich for the team RBI record of 86. Hernandez also owns the franchise strikeout record, previously held by Josh Lowe (2017, 144). Anthony Molina tied the franchise win record of 13 on Thursday, set by George Jensen (2011).

A Long Road (Trip) to Get Back Home... The Hot Rods return home for the final regular season series after one of the toughest road series they've had this season. BG lost five of seven in Asheville, including their first time getting swept in a doubleheader this season. Bowling Green returns home to face a Greensboro team they beat four times in a six-game set at Bowling Green Ballpark in the beginning of August and seven of 12 times overall. In the second half, Bowling Green is 21-10 at home and are 42-22 overall in BG ballpark this season. They are the only SAL team with 40 wins at home and lead the league in win percentage at home this season (.650).

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the postseason games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 in Rome against the Braves before game two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20, and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

