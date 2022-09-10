Hit Parade for Claws in 11-5 Win on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - It was a hit parade for the BlueClaws on Saturday, as the team combined for a season high 16 hits, including four from Nicolas Torres and four including a home run from Baron Radcliff in an 11-5 win over Aberdeen at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws fell behind 1-0 on a solo home run from Aberdeen catcher Connor Pavolony, his fifth of the year in the second inning. Jersey Shore took their first lead in the fourth on a two run double from Rixon Wingrove in the bottom fourth inning. After Aberdeen got a two-run single from Jud Fabian to score two unearned runs, the BlueClaws offense went to work.

They scored six times in the bottom of the fifth. The inning included a two run double by Kendall Simmons, an RBI single from Nicolas Torres, an RBI single from Sal Gozzo, a SAC fly from Arturo De Freitas, and an RBI single from Uziel Viloria. All told, the BlueClaws sent 11 men to the plate and had six hits in the inning, including two by Hao Yu Lee.

Aberdeen got two runs back in the seventh off Keylan Killgore to cut the lead to 8-5, but the BlueClaws added two more in the seventh, including a Sal Gozzo RBI double, to extend the lead to 10-5.

Radcliff added a home run, his 17th of the year and 11th since July 29th, in the bottom of the eighth to cap the scoring.

Jersey Shore had 16 hits in the game, a new season high. Torres and Radcliff had the third and fourth four-hit games for the season for Jersey Shore.

Hao Yu Lee, Kendall Simmons, and Sal Gozzo had two hits each for Jersey Shore.

Sam Jacobsak (1-0) gave up two unearned runs in two innings to earn the win. Cristian Hernandez got the last six outs, allowing two hits and striking out three.

The teams finish the regular season on Sunday at 1:05 pm.

