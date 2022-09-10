Saturday's Game Canceled

September 10, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Saturday night's game against the Rome Braves has been canceled due to storms in the area throughout the day. The teams will not make the game up.

Tickets from this evening's game can be exchanged for a game in April of 2023.

Tomorrow afternoon's season finale at 3pm is currently still on as scheduled. Stay tuned to the Crawdads accounts for updates on the weather.

