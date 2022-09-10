Hernandez Breaks Another Record in 8-5 Victory

September 10, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Heriberto Hernandez drove in three runs on two hits, each time giving the Bowling Green Hot Rods (37-28, 78-52) a lead in an 8-5 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (31-32, 58-70) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday. The Hot Rods will conclude their series against the Grasshoppers on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch in the regular season finale.

Greensboro took an early lead in the first, but the Hot Rods tied it up at one after Alexander Ovalles scored on a wild pitch by Greensboro's starter Justin Meis in the home half. The Grasshoppers took a lead in the third on an RBI single to make it 2-1. They added another run in the fifth on a wild pitch to grow the lead to 3-1. Bowling Green stormed back in the fifth, with Ovalles tying the game on a two-out double. He came around to score on Hernandez's single that gave BG a 4-3 lead. Greensboro tied the game on a single and took the lead back on an error in the seventh to make it 5-4.

The Hot Rods struck back in the bottom seventh, taking the lead on a two-RBI single from Hernandez. Nate Soria's base hit off Grasshoppers reliever Santiago Florez plated Hernandez to make it 7-5 Bowling Green. Michael Berglund added a solo home run in the eighth and Antonio Menendez closed out the game in the ninth to secure the victory at 8-5 for Bowling Green's fourth-straight win.

Victor Muñoz tossed 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with a walk in a no-decision. Neraldo Catalina allowed one run on one hit with a strikeout in 1.0 inning. Austin Vernon pitched 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Evan Reifert (6-2) earned the win in 1.0 inning, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a blown save. Sean Mullen allowed 1 hit in 1.0 inning of relief, and Menendez struck out three with a walk in 1.0 inning with three strikeouts to earn the save.

Notes: Hernandez's single in the fifth broke Phillip Wunderlich's single-season RBI record with his 87th RBI... It marked his 20th multi-RBI game of the season... He hit three or more RBIs in 12 of those games... Menendez has three saves in three opportunities... BG has won 13 of 23 total series this year... Berglund homered in consecutive games for the first time this season... The Hot Rods clinched the overall South Division crown with tonight's victory... Bowling Green and Greensboro will play the regular season finale on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark, with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT... RH Ben Peoples (0-2, 2.70) will start for the Hot Rods against a Grasshoppers starter yet to be named... The game is available to watch on MiLB.tv...

Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT and listen via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com... Fans can get their tickets for upcoming Hot Rods home games by calling 270-901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office, or visiting www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.