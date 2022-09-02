Hot Rods Game Notes

Serious Setback... Bowling Green lost a heartbreaker on Thursday night to the Asheville Tourists for their third-straight setback. Asheville jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the Hot Rods drew back even after three in the fifth and another run in the sixth on a wild pitch to tie the game. BG plated a fifth run in the seventh, completing the comeback and taking the lead. It lasted until the ninth, when a walk was followed by a walk off homer from recently added Time Borden II, who celebrated a birthday with a 6-5 walkoff win.

Yesterday's Notes... Auer had four hits in a game for the second time in his career... It ties a career-high... Auer has 14 multi-hit games with the Hot Rods... Lopez had his ninth multi-hit game of the year... BG left 13 on base... Williams has had six games with multiple walks over his last 10 played... BG is 15-18 in one-run games... BG's three-straight loss ties their season-high... Asheville's Borden, who hit the walk off homer, also celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday...

Record Tracker... A few Hot Rods players are closing in on club records entering in to the last two weeks of the 2022 season. Heriberto Hernandez is tied with Jordan Qsar (2021) for the team's single-season home run record (23), tied for second in RBIs (82) with Moises Gomez (2018) and Jesus Sanchez (2017). Hernandez is four behind 2011 Hot Rods lefty Philip Wunderlich for the team record of 86. After Wednesday's doubleheader, Hernandez now owns the Franchise strikeout record, previously held by Josh Lowe (2017, 144). Anthony Molina is one win shy of tying the franchise win record of 13, set by George Jensen (2011).

It's been a long week... The Hot Rods have lost three of four games to the Asheville Tourists to start the series, despite three solid hitting efforts. BG has tallied 31 hits in four games while the Tourists have tallied 27 hits. Asheville has scored 14 to BG's 13, while Asheville has homered in all but one game, while the Hot Rods have gotten just one long ball thus far. BG has also struck out 32 times compared to Asheville's 27.

Potential Playoff Preview... With 13 games left in the regular season, Bowling Green and Rome seem destined to meet in the playoffs in 2022. Bowling Green locked up their playoff spot with a First-Half South Division Championship back in June, but Rome has been red-hot in the second half of the season. The Braves are a league-best 34-20 in the second half, 3.0 games ahead of Bowling Green in the second half standings. BG began the series with a 1.0 game edge on the Braves in the overall South Division standings. The two teams are fighting for the best overall record in the SAL as well, with Bowling Green owning the second-best mark at 73-48 and Rome has the third-best record at 70-50. BG and Rome split the series at Bowling Green back in April, and each team won four of six once in the two series played at Rome.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the postseason games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

