Winston-Salem Handles Greensboro 8-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash utilized another late rally, combined with tremendous pitching, to lock down an 8-0 win over Greensboro.

Hunter Dollander kept Greensboro off the board through the first two innings, before the Dash lineup got him a lead in the top of the third. Caberea Weaver and Alsander Womack both singled with two outs, before executing a double steal. Colby Smelley then worked a walk, loading the bases for Riley Jepson. In a 2-2 count, Jepson lined a double to left to score Womack and Weaver, putting the Dash ahead 2-0.

Dollander continued to deal, as he allowed just a lone single from the bottom of the third through the end of his outing in the bottom of the sixth. All in all, Dollander fired six innings of shutout baseball, allowing just two hits, walking none, and racking up seven strikeouts. However, the combination of Ricky DeVito and Jack Carey for Greensboro kept the game well within striking distance, until the top of the seventh.

Jason Matthews reached on a fielder's choice, before Keegan Fish dunked a single into shallow right field. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance 90 feet, before Weaver drew a walk to load the bases. That brought a pitching change for the 'Hoppers, but Alsander Womack lined a single off the new man Santiago Florez to drive in Matthews. Colby Smelley then plated two more runs with his line drive single to right, before Jepson walked to load the bases once again. This time it was Andy Atwood who came through, with another RBI knock to give the Dash a 7-0 lead. Caberea Weaver drove one more run home in the top of the eighth, on a single to score Keegan Fish.

For the Dash bullpen, Cooper Bradford fired a scoreless seventh inning with three punchouts. Wilber Perez struck out a pair in a scoreless eighth, then Luis Amaya shut the door with two more strikeouts in the ninth to give Winston-Salem a 8-0 win. Dollander took the win, with DeVito getting the loss.

