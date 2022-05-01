Hot Rods Game Notes

A Quiet Night in Brooklyn... The Hot Rods ended off April with a second straight loss, tying the game up in the fourth before surrendering three runs over the final three frames and falling 5-2 to the Brooklyn Cyclones. Osleivis Basabe and Tanner Murray each put together multi-hit games, while Heriberto Hernandez moved into second place in the South Atlantic League with his eighth double of the year. Franklin Dacosta took the loss in his 2022 bullpen debut, while Nathan Wiles struck out two in three innings in his first start since 2019.

Saturday's Notes... Saturday's game marked the third time this season that Bowling Green lost consecutive games... Dacosta was the second Hot Rods pitcher to enter a game as both a starter and reliever... Ramirez pinch-hit for Soria in the eighth, marking the second (and most) pinch hitters Bowling Green has used in a single series... Basabe's two base hits gave him his second multi-hit game of the series... Saturday's loss was the first game of the series where Brooklyn scored before Bowling Green... BG is 3-4 when their opponents score the first run.

Tied at the Top... The Hot Rods fell into a three-way tie atop the South Division of the South Atlantic League after Saturday's loss. Rome and Winston-Salem both won on Saturday, and they equal the Hot Rods record at 13-7. Hickory is two games back at 11-9. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 15-5 record, with Hudson Valley three games back at 12-8. Brooklyn remains in third place, four games back with an 11-9 record.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

