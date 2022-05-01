Drive Escape Sweep

Greenville, SC - After a tough road trip, The Greenville Drive pulled away with a victory tonight taking down The Hickory Crawdads 10-5. Brian Van Belle claimed the win after 5 innings pitched.

Hickory was the first to strike, scoring on a wild pitch in the first, but the Drive got the bats rolling in the second inning. The inning started with a Matthew Lugo walk. Then, Gilberto Jimenez moved Lugo to second on a single ground ball. Nicholas Northcut didn't leave them stranded, and he hit one out the park to left center field.

The Drive offense found their winning rhythm again in the fifth inning. Nick York started the inning off with a single. Wild pitch by Tekoah Roby allowed York to move to second. Tyler McDonough was next to bat and made it to first on a walk. Ceddanne Rafaela came in clutch with a double that brought York and McDonough home. Another Drive offensive standout found success at the plate tonight. Alex Binelas homered a line drive to right field and brought Rafaela home with him.

Greenville claimed two insurance runs in the sixth inning. Week 2 player of the week, Rafaela batted in Nick Decker and Nick Yorke.

Hickory tried to come back with a run in the ninth but came up short.

The Drive will be back at Fluor Field Tuesday May 3rd. First pitch is slated for 7:05.

