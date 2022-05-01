Dash Drop Series Finale to Tourists 3-2
May 1, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped a nailbiter in the series finale against Asheville, by a score of 3-2.
Luis Mieses got the Dash rolling in the first. He lined a single to left field, allowing Bryan Ramos to score from second.
However, Asheville answered back in their half of the first inning.
Colin Barber doubled to left field, scoring both Michael Sandle and Will Wagner to give the Tourists a 2-1 advantage.
Wagner added another run for Asheville in the third, on an RBI double to bring Michael Sandle around to score.
In the fifth,Keegan Fish cut the deficit to 3-2 Asheville with a productive ground out to score Alsander Womack.
Chayce McDermott was dominant out of the Asheville bullpen. He pitched the final four innings, striking out six Dash hitters while allowing just a pair of hits and no runs. He got the win, while Sean Burke took the loss.
Winston-Salem is back home for a series against Hickory, starting on Tuesday, May 3rd.
