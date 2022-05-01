Crawdads Streak Snapped in Sunday's Series Finale

May 1, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads dropped Sunday's matchup against the Greenville Drive 10-5, coming up a game shy of a six-game sweep over the Drive.

The 'Dads took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Cristian Inoa doubled to left and advanced to third on a ground out by Evan Carter. Inoa scored on a wild pitch.

Greenville scored three in the top of the second to pull ahead 3-1.

In the bottom half of the third the Crawdads were able to cut the deficit to one. Angel Aponte singled on a ground ball to center to start off the inning. A Trevor Hauver base hit moved him to third and Carter drove him in on a single to center.

The Drive put up five runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull ahead 10-3. Crawdads starting pitcher Tekoah Roby was chased out of the game with no outs in the fifth inning after allowing six runs on five hits and walking four. Marc Church entered in relief of Roby and allowed two runs of his own in the fifth. Spencer Mraz was charged with the two runs in the sixth.

The Crawdads got two across in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs Keyber Rodriguez singled on a ball deflected by the pitcher. Chris Seise hit his fifth homerun of the season on a ball sent to right-center.

The 'Dads got a final run across in a ninth inning rally. Thomas Saggese singled and Aponte drew a walk to put him in scoring position. Scott Kapers sent Saggese home to score on a single to shallow center. The Crawdads were able to load the bases with one out, but a double play ended their threat and wrapped up the game 10-5.

The Crawdads will hit the road this week, heading to Winston-Salem for a six-game series. They will return on Tuesday, May 10th to face off against the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the first time in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.