Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are in first place in the SAL heading into Friday's action and have a one-game lead in the South Division. Tomorrow will conclude the series with a doubleheader beginning at 3:00 PM CT.

Back in the Win column... A day after the Hot Rods suffered their first loss of the 2022 season in a 1-0 shutout to the Crawdads, the offense fired back up in support of Zack Trageton. The righty had a rough opening frame, walking four and allowing two runs but fought through three-innings, with the Hot Rods taking a two-run lead in the third. Another four-run inning in the eighth iced the team's fifth victory of the season.

Yesterday's notes... Ovalles had his second multi-hit game of the year... It was also his first three-hit game this season... Hiott had his second multi-hit game this season... Ramirez hit his first homer of the season and had his first multi-hit game of the year... Ramirez and Soria recorded their first hits of 2022... Brundage had his second two-hit night in a row... Brundage also had his first multi-RBI game of the year... Murray also had his first multi-RBI effort in 2022... Trageton walked five, a new career-high...

Out in front... The Hot Rods lead the SAL heading into Friday's action with a 5-1 record, one game up on the division in the South. The Greenville Drive are 4-2 behind BG while Hickory, Rome, and Winston-Salem are all two games back with 3-3 records. In the North Division, Aberdeen, Hudson Valley, and Wilmington are all tied atop the division with 4-2 records followed by Brooklyn at 2-3, Greensboro (2-4), and Jersey Shore with a 1-4 record. Asheville (in the south) remains the only winless team with an 0-6 record.

Already plenty of changes... The Hot Rods have already seen plenty of player movement through the first six games of the season in 2022. Jose Lopez, Andrew Gross, and Sean Hunley have been promoted to AA Montgomery while Garrett Hiott went to AAA Durham and has already returned. Players who joined the team that weren't on the opening day roster are 2021 Hot Rods lefty Joe LaSorsa and righty Jack Snyder, neither of which have seen live-action since joining the team in Hickory as of Friday.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switch to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience a the ballpark.

