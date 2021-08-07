Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's game is the fifth of a six-game set with tomorrow's series finale being played at 12:05 PM CT.

Yesterday... Grant Witherspoon launched two homers, backing up Taj Bradley's spotless debut, in the Hot Rods 6-0 win against the Blue Rocks on Friday. Bradley tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing two hits and two walks. The Bullpen combined for 4.0 scoreless innings and six strikeouts, holding on for Bowling Green's 58th win of the year.

Tied at the Top... After Grant Witherspoon's two-homer performance, he has tied Jordan Qsar for the team lead in long balls with 16. Witherspoon (26) passed Qsar (25) for Bowling Green's all-time home run record. The previous record was held by Derek Dietrich, who hit 22 during the 2011 season. The lefty swingers have combined for 32 of the team record-setting 129 homers this year.

Leaving the Park... Bowling Green has already shattered their previous home run record, which was 106 set back in 2011. The Hot Rods added 40 homers in the month of July, keeping pace with the best power-hitting teams in the MiLB. Bowling Green is currently fourth among minor league teams in homers, racking up 129. The next closest High-A team is the Greensboro Grasshoppers, who sits in fifth place for MiLB homers with 128.

Hunting for Wins... Blake Hunt has been the primary catcher for Bowling Green this season. When he is behind the dish, the Hot Rods are 36-11. Over his last 18 games, he has posted a record of 16-2. On the season, Hunt's catcher ERA sits at 3.57. He has also thrown out 25% of the runners trying to steal against him, catching 13 out of the 51 attempts.

Minor Leaguer of The Month... Grant Witherspoon was named the Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Player of the Month on Wednesday. During the month of July, Spoon posted a .365 batting average, 35 hits, and a 1.098 OPS. He also led Bowling Green with 18 runs, 35 hits, 23 RBIs, and tied for the team lead with eight long balls. At the end of July, he mounted a 13-game hit streak that ended on Tuesday. Witherspoon is the second Hot Rods player to be awarded the Rays Minor League Player of the Month, joining Niko Hulsizer who was given the award in June.

New Additions... Over the past week, two new pitchers were added to the Hot Rods roster. RHP Angel Felipe was added on August 1st and made his first appearance for the Hot Rods the same day. He tossed two innings and four unearned runs. RHP Taj Bradley was added on August 3rd after racking up a 9-3 record with a 1.76 ERA over 15 games pitched in Low A Charleston. He shined in his first start with Bowling Green on Friday, tossing five scoreless innings. With the two additions, the Hot Rods roster now sits at 27 players.

Yesterday's Notes... Witherspoon's two-homer performance was the second of his career... It's the 10th for a Hot Rods hitter this season... The last Hot Rods hitter to blast two homers in a game was Blake Hunt on July 27... Witherspoon tied Qsar for the team lead in homers... He overtook Qsar for the all-time club record for most homers in a career with 26... Qsar has 25... Trevino also has a hit in five straight games... Bradley earned his first High-A win in his debut at the level... The Hot Rods are 28-12 in games decided by four or more runs... BG is 37-13 when scoring first this season... Bowling Green is 39-3 when outhitting their opponent...

Now pitching: John Doxakis... Doxakis made 5 starts and one relief appearance in the month of July. Over that span, he posted a 2.17 ERA and a 3-0 record. The southpaw also racked up 24 strikeouts, 19 of which came in his last three outings. Through his eight appearances with Bowling Green this season he has a 1.07 WHIP, walking just 5 batters and giving up 34 hits over 36.1 innings of work.

