Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 7)

August 7, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Asheville for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (32-50) vs. ASHEVILLE TOURISTS (34-45)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-4, 9.90 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Bravo (2-5, 4.67 ERA)

6:05 p.m. - McCormick Field (Asheville, NC)

Game #83

DASH TAKE EARLY LEAD, DROP GAME FOUR

Despite holding a three-run lead after the road third, the Asheville Tourists rallied to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash 9-6 Friday, leveling the six-game series at two games apiece.

The Dash maintained a 4-1 edge after RBIs from Alex Destino, Jagger Rusconi, and Luis Mieses gave Winston-Salem some early breathing room against their intrastate foe. In his Dash debut, Chase Solesky ran into trouble the second time through the order against the Tourists, allowing three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game. After a Lenyn Sosa RBI in the fourth, Asheville chased Solesky with a three-run fourth frame, taking a 7-5 lead after a three-run homer from Luke Berryhill. The Dash plated one more after another Sosa RBI in the sixth, but could not silence the Tourist bats en route to a game four loss.

Four Dash players logged multi-hit efforts in the defeat, while Mieses accrued two-RBIs in a contest for the fourth time in his Dash career.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

After Wednesday's contest against the Tourists, the Dash have several players amongst the league leaders in the High-A East.

With 17 doubles, Lenyn Sosa and Luis Curbelo are tied for fourth in the league in two-baggers, while Yoelqui Cespedes (13 doubles) ranks inside the top 20 in the same category despite a late start to the season.

The trio of Curbelo, Destino, and Sosa all rank within the top 20 in RBIs, making the Dash one of three teams to place three or more players inside the top 20 in RBIs.

From the pitching side, Johan Dominguez ranks tied for third in WHIP (1.14) among qualified pitchers in the league, walking just 17 hitters on the season. Davis Martin and Dominguez both sit atop the league in starts made, with Martin's 17 pacing the High-A East. The duo also ranks in the top ten in innings pitched, making the Dash the one of two clubs with two players in the top ten.

THE RED-HOT GAMECOCK

After a scorching series in Greensboro, Alex Destino has shot up the Dash and High-A East leaderboards in several offensive categories. The former South Carolina Gamecock ranks seventh in the High-A East in homers (17), eighth in RBIs (49), and 14th in slugging (.498).

FORMER DASH AT THE NEXT LEVEL

Since the start of the 2021 season, the Dash have promoted nine players to either Double-A Birmingham or Triple-A Charlotte. Many of these players have thrived at the next levels, including recent call-up Caleb Freeman, who struck out four in two perfect innings in his Birmingham Barons debut. Jason Bilous has also impressed at the Double-A level - through 11 starts, the righty has struck out 54 in 44.1 innings with the Barons. Another Dash starter, Taylor Varnell, has punched out nine in seven innings with the Barons this season, parlaying a five-inning shutout start in his Birmingham debut to earn his first Double-A win.

Offensively, Yolbert Sanchez has torched Double-A pitching through his first two series with the Barons. Sanchez is slashing .474/.512/.553 with three doubles and 18 hits while showcasing his regular brand of strong defense.

Winston-Salem has seen three players suit up for both the Dash and Triple-A Charlotte this season as well. Evan Skoug and Johan Cruz have made their Triple-A debuts this year, while Lane Ramsey has pitched for the Dash, Barons, and Knights in 2021, striking out 5 in 3.2 innings after being called up to Charlotte on July 22.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Davis Martin makes his second start of the series against Asheville in the series finale on Sunday. Martin posted one of his better efforts of the month in his most recent start, allowing one earned run over five innings, striking out five and earning the win.

Danny Cody makes his 10th start and 17th appearance of the season Sunday. The righty allowed no runs and two hits over three innings in relief against the Dash on August 3.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.