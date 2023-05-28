Hot Rods Doubleheader Cancelled Due to Rain

Greensboro, North Carolina - The doubleheader scheduled for Sunday, May 28, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Greensboro Grasshoppers has been cancelled due to rain. The games will not be made up, as the two teams don't play again until the second half.

The Hot Rods will travel home and enjoy an off-day Monday, before embarking on a six-game series with the Rome Braves on Tuesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action by listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

