Dash Down Cyclones in Pitching Duel, Take Series Finale 2-1 in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Backed by seven scoreless innings from the bullpen, the Winston-Salem Dash took the series finale 2-1 Sunday afternoon over the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park. With the win, the Dash snapped a two-game losing streak and finished the six-game road set 2-4.

It was an overall quiet outing for the Dash bats, but Wilfred Veras spent no time getting to work. With Terrell Tatum on second, Veras drilled a ball to left field and was beat out in his attempt to bag a double, but Tatum was able to cross home in time and put the Dash up 1-0.

Kade Mechals toed the rubber for Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon and turned in an impressive trio of innings. The only damage against the 25-year-old righty came in the bottom of the first, when New York Mets No. 1 prospect Kevin Parada knocked an RBI double to drive in Omar De Los Santos and knot the score.

After the first frame, it became a total duel on the mound. 6'9 Brooklyn righty Tyler Stuart tossed a quality start to the tune of seven innings and 1 earned run. The Dash tallied seven hits against the towering 23-year-old, who now boasts a 1.15 ERA, but couldn't muster enough offense to break the deadlock.

For Winston-Salem, it was up to the bullpen to keep Brooklyn's volatile bats at bay after Mechals exited after the third. With four relievers combining for seven innings of shutout, two-hit ball, it's safe to say they were up to the task.

First up for the Dash was Noah Owen, who spun a trio of middle innings, only surrendering one hit and striking out three in the process. Everhett Hazelwood and Adisyn Coffey stepped up for the seventh and eighth, respectively, holding Brooklyn hitless and issuing one combined walk.

While Winston-Salem was unable to get anything going in the top of the ninth, Dash righty Tristan Stivors kept the Cyclones quiet in the bottom of the frame and forced extra innings. With Wes Kath on second in the top of the tenth, Shawn Goosenberg's groundout moved him just 90 feet away from a potential game-winning run.

With one out, catcher Michael Turner delivered, sending a sac fly to left to drive in Kath and plate the first run for either team since the first inning. Stivors came back out for the bottom of the inning, retiring the Cyclones in order to secure Winston-Salem's 2-1 victory.

Stivors, who hurled two shutout innings and struck out four, picked up his second win of the season and dropped his ERA to 2.35. Brooklyn's Trey McLoughlin was charged with the loss after surrendering the game-winning run in the tenth.

Veras, who notched his 30th RBI of the season Sunday afternoon, only has one game without a hit since May 16. The Dash finished the six-game set 2-4 in Brooklyn, recording a valuable series finale win to gain some breathing room at the top of the South Atlantic League South.

Winston-Salem now returns home for a series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Game one is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 from Truist Stadium.

