HVR Game Notes - May 28, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (26-18) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (22-21)

RHP Drew Thorpe (2-1, 3.55 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

| Game 45 | Road Game 24 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | May 28, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

BACK TO THE MID-ATLANTIC:The Hudson Valley Renegades and Wilmington Blue Rocks meet for their second of five series meetings this season. The Renegades won four out of the six games in their first series back at Heritage Financial Park. The 'Gades made a pair of trips to the First State last season, sporting a 3-5 mark in eight games.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wilmington Blue Rocks rallied late to defeat the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-5 on Saturday. Josh Breaux and Aaron Palensky led the 'Gades offense with three hits while Chase Hampton struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings. Wilmington scored four runs in the seventh to capture the lead at 6-4. The Renegades plated a run in the ninth on a Breaux RBI single but ultimately fell short.

DON'T TAZE ME, BREAUX:Catcher Josh Breaux began a Minor League rehab assignment on Saturday with Hudson Valley. He began the season on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Injured List after an elbow injury in spring training. Breaux is the first rehabber of the season for the Renegades, and their first since Shawn Semple was with the club from 7/28-8/20/22 on a Minor League rehab assignment. Hudson Valley has had two MLB rehabbers in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) as well, Luis Severino (2021) and Ben Rortvedt (2022).

PAVING THE WAY: Aaron Palensky tallied another extra-base hit on Saturday to push his SLG to .744. Friday's performance had pushed him past Christopher Morel (CHC) for the MiLB lead, though Morel is now in the majors with the Cubs. In fact, two of the top five MiLB slugging leaders are in the Major Leagues, the other being Matt McLain (CIN).

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 20 of the team's 44 games (45.4%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 11-9 (.550) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played six games decided by 11-or-more runs (13.6% of games), and has a 3-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played nine one-run games, and are 3-6 (.333).

RICHIE RICH: Grant Richardson capped off a stellar week at the plate with a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning on Sunday to snap the 'Gades four-game losing skid. Richardson's season-long 7-game hitting streak was broken up on Saturday. He hit .417 (10-for-24) with a HR, six RBIs, five walks, a stolen base, and he raised his season batting average 76 points during the streak.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught Jeremy De La Rosa on Thursday to bring his total to 17 in 23 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-3rd in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 29.8% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG, ATL) leads all of MiLB with 25 while Gómez is t-3rd.

- In the month of May, Gómez has caught 36% of attempted runners (13-for-36).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 18% month over month.

GAS STATION:Through 44 games this season the Renegades pitching staff has registered 498 strikeouts, the second most in the SAL and among all High-A teams, and the fifth-most among all non-Triple-A teams in the minor leagues. Hudson Valley pitchers are striking out 11.50 batters per nine innings, and 29.4% of all batters faced this season.

THE K-ZONE:Over their last 16 games, the Renegades rotation owns a 3.20 ERA in 84.1 innings, good for second in the South Atlantic League and fourth in High-A. The Quad Cities River Bandits (KC) lead the way for High-A clubs with a 2.77 ERA. Hudson Valley starting pitching has struck out 100 batters, the second-most in this span trailing Greenville (BOS -- 100).

ARSON PALENSKY: Over his past 25 games, Aaron Palensky is batting .379/.453/.796 (39-for-103) with 8 2B, 3B, 11 HR, 27 RBIs, 6 SB and 25 runs.

- He is currently first in HR (12), SLG (.744), & OPS (1.178), tied for second in TB (93) & XBH (23), third in AVG (.352), OBP (.434), & RBI (33), and tied for sixth in H (66) in the SAL.

- His 12 HR are the most among NYY minor leaguers.

- With two doubles and a HR on 5/25 at Wilmington, Palensky passed Everson Pereira for the most career extra-base hits in franchise history (46).

- He is t-5th among all non-AAA MiLB players in HR this season, and t-15th overall. Palensky has the fifth-highest OPS in the minor leagues.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With a hit on Friday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 110 career hits with the Renegades. He currently sits fifth in franchise history sitting behind Matt Rico (112) for fourth. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125. Aaron Palensky is also closing in on the century mark as well with 99 career hits in a Renegades uniform.

WATTS-OUT: Renegades reliever Danny Watson's scoreless streak was snapped at 10.2 innings on Sunday afternoon. The streak was broken up on a Joe Suozzi RBI double in extra innings vs Brooklyn. It was the first run allowed since April 30th in Greenville. The former VCU Ram still hasn't allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances after hurling two scoreless innings on Thursday vs Wilmington.

