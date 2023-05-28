Claws Top IronBirds on Sunday to Cap a 5-2 Road Trip

ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws wrapped up a big week in Aberdeen with a 3-1 win completing a 5-2 series against the IronBirds.

Jersey Shore (22-20) got to two games over .500 for the first time this season and they are 9-3 against Aberdeen (20-24) so far this year.

Marcus Lee Sang opened the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the third inning.

BlueClaws starter Alex Garbrick came out in the second inning and Carlos Betancourt (2-3) came on. The right-hander gave up just one run over 3.1 innings in relief to get the BlueClaws through the sixth inning with the lead.

After Lee Sang walked to start the sixth, he advanced on a wild pitch and was driven in on an RBI single from Andrick Nava.

Tristan Garnett, Jason Ruffcorn, Sam Jacobsak, and Matt Russell each threw a scoreless inning in relief. Russell earned his second save with a scoreless ninth inning.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open a series with Brooklyn at ShoreTown Ballpark on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm.

