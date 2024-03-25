Hot Rods Announce Meet the Team Event in April

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are excited to announce their 2024 meet the team event on Wednesday, April 3. The event will take place after Wednesday's practice, which is also open to the public.

Fans can enter the ballpark when the gates open at 3:00 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. Hot Rods practice will start at 4:00 PM CT and will be the first chance to see the 2024 Hot Rods before they take the field on opening day. The open practice is free and available to all fans in attendance.

After the conclusion of practice at 6:00 PM, the team will be available to fans on the concourse. Meet your favorite future stars for the Tampa Bay Rays as they prepare for the 15th season in Bowling Green. Autographs will be available during this time. Each fan is limited to one autograph per player. All autograph materials will need to be personally brought to the stadium.

In addition to meeting the new roster, the team store, "The Body Shop," as well as the ticket office, will be open to purchase your 2024 Hot Rods necessities including team gear, tickets, and much more.

The first chance to see the 2024 Hot Rods in action is Opening Day, April 5, against the Hudson Valley Renegades with first pitch 6:35 PM CT first pitch. You can secure your seats by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to BGHotRods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.

