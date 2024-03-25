Spring Training Report - March 24th

Minor League Spring Training games are underway in Florida with Phillies minor leaguers tuning up for the season. Here are a few notes from games of Sunday, March 24th involving former and potential BlueClaws.

(year with the BlueClaws)

Triple-A Game

Two Phillies got some work in this game - Kyle Schwarber went 2-3 as the DH and SP Ranger Suarez (2017) threw two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts.

RF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (2023) went 1-2 with a triple.

C Arturo De Freitas (2022-23) had a two run double in his lone plate appearance.

RHP Orion Kerkering threw a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout while RHP Griff McGarry threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, allowing one hit.

Double-A Game

LF Emaarion Boyd went 1-3 while LF Troy Schreffler (2023) came on later in the game and went 2-2 with an RBI.

CF Justin Crawford (2023) went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk, adding two stolen bases.

SS Bryan Rincon (2023) went 1-3 and drove in two runs.

RF Hendry Mendez went 1-2 with two RBIs and a double.

DH Leandro Pineda (2022-23) was 3-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

1B Chad Castillo was 2-2 and drove in two runs while 3B Zach Arnold went 3-4 with a double and an RBI.

High-A Game

2B Devin Saltiban, C Kehden Hettiger, C Ryan Leitch, RF Raylin Heredia, and 3B Bryson Ware all had hits while Ware drove in two runs.

Five pitchers combined on a no-hitter in the 1-0 win.

LHP Braeden Fausnaught struck out two over three innings and RHP Eiberson Castellano threw the next three innings, adding five strikeouts against just one walk.

RHP Jonathan Petit, RHP Alex Rao, and LHP Mason Ronan each threw a scoreless inning, with Rao and Ronan each fanning two.

Low-A Game

C Angel Mata and RHP Yemal Flores each went 2-3 with an RBI.

RHP Starlyn Castillo started and threw three scoreless innings allowing just one hit.

RHP Jayden Estanista struck out four over two innings, allowing one run.

RHP Braydon Tucker gave up one hit over two scoreless innings, adding two strikeouts while RHP Hunter Loyd gave up one run in two innings, striking out three.

The BlueClaws open the season on Friday, April 5th. Tickets are on sale now.

