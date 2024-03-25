Opening Night Is a Thirsty Friday

March 25, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore isn't just celebrated as the start of another BlueClaws season. It's also celebrated as Thirsty Friday! The BlueClaws announced that Thirsty Thursday rules - with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and concourse-wide - will be in effect for the April 5th season opener.

Additionally, members of the BlueClaws Thirsty Thursday Club and Summer Saturday Club will also be able to use their tickets for this game, in addition to any Thursday or Saturday games (based on package type) of their choosing. Membership in these groups includes 10 undated tickets which can be exchanged in any denomination for Thursday or Saturday games, and now for Opening Night as well.

Fans can join either the Thirsty Thursday or Summer Saturday Clubs online (Thirsty Thursday / Summer Saturday) or on the phone by calling a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

Individual tickets for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, are available now at BlueClaws.com (click here to order). Opening Night also includes the first of 13 post-game fireworks shows this summer at ShoreTown Ballpark.

"We're excited to make Opening Night a Thirsty Friday," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "It's just another reason for fans to come out to ShoreTown Ballpark, see what's new this year, and kick off the summer in style!"

The BlueClaws will open the season with a three-game series against Aberdeen (Orioles) beginning Friday, April 5th. Gates for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, which is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, open at 5:30 pm and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

