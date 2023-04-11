Host the Next World Series Champion

From the Northwoods League's inception in 1994, generous families and individuals have warmly offered their homes and provided welcoming food and lodging for student-athletes traveling from the far and wide.This has created an immediate "booster club" and a dedicated fan base within each Northwoods League community. The Host Family Program has been so popular that "waiting lists" of interested host families exist in some of the League's member cities.

The Growlers are looking for generous, qualified families and individuals to get involved and serve as host families for our student-athletes in 2023.

Numerous lifetime relationships have been forged between NWL players and their Host Families over the years and we expect more to develop in each future season. Graduations, weddings and holidays have all been shared by host family members and NWL players. Children of host families have been fortunate enough to receive baseball tutelage and view NWL players as role models not available to most youth. Becoming a host family is a commitment, but it's also one of the best opportunities and experiences we can offer for both our student-athletes and community members! With multiple former Growlers in the MLB and more on the path to the majors, you could host the next World Series champion!

Host Family Benefits

- Full Season Tickets (36 Games) for each member of household

- All-inclusive food/drink at the games

- The Bear Trap all-inclusive party night

- 30% Off Growlers Merchandise

- Team Jersey and Hat

- Guaranteed Giveaways

- Host Family Appreciation Game

- Passes for Family to attend any away NWL game

If you are interested in becoming a Host Family, please fill out the below form! You can call 269.492.9966 with any questions.

