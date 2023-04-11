Rockers Offer Sunshine Special to Commemorate the First Taste of Summer Weather

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a snow-filled, extended winter, Northeast Wisconsin has been waiting for a stretch of summer vibes, and it has finally arrived!

Today the Rockers announced they will be offering 50% off tickets in the main seating bowl (sections 104-126) for the first 5 games of the season. The sale will expire Friday, April 14th at 11:59pm. The offer includes Opening Day on Tuesday, May 30th, Wednesday, May 31st, Friday, June 2nd, Saturday, June 3rd, and Tuesday, June 6th. Fans can click HERE and select their seats for their preferred games and just need to type in sunshine and apply the promo code to receive the discount.

"With all the excitement about baseball season approaching now that the snow has finally melted, we wanted to offer a deal to let fans come out to enjoy some early season fun," said Andrew Johnson, Director of Ticket Sales. "We always want to provide the best value for the community and figured this would be the best possible deal outside of our ticket packages. It finally feels like baseball, so let's spread the excitement!"

Opening Day will give fans their first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art video board that is being added this year and check out the 2023 Rockers roster. May 31st will offer the first "Woof Wednesday" of the season, allowing fans to bring out their furry friends and family members to Capital Credit Union Park. June 2nd will be the first Friday featuring Fireworks, present by Pepsi. Saturday, June 3rdwill be "Country Night" at the ballpark, and Tuesday, June 6th rounds out the available dates included in this deal.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

