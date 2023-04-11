Bucks to Hold Host Family Information Night at the Other Place - University Ave.

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are looking for Host Families for the 2023 season. An informal informational get-together will be held on Monday, April 17 at The Other Place on University Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the Bucks Host Family program is invited to attend and grab a slice of OP pizza and a beverage on the Bucks. Bucks Front Office members along with current Host Families will be on hand to answer questions.

The Bucks are a summer-collegiate baseball team, meaning they recruit college players from all over the United States to form their 35-man roster each year. These players call the Cedar Valley home from late-May until mid-August. Bucks players become part of the community during these months, representing the Cedar Valley by playing 68 games over 76 days. The Bucks provide these players with housing through the Buck Host Family Program. Host Families are made up of individuals and families in and around the Cedar Valley who give each player a place to call "home" and provide a support system during the season. Host Families receive numerous perks including season tickets and the ability to have their children be Bat Boys and Bat Girls during Bucks games.

Host Families are an integral part of the success of the Northwoods League. Having players become a part of a local family helps these young men have some sense of normalcy in a new city as they pursue their baseball dreams. The Bucks have had 22 former players play for a Major League Baseball team and the Host Family Program creates a long-term friendship between the Host Family and the player.

Families or individuals interested in housing a Bucks player can stop by The Other Place (4214 University Avenue, Cedar Falls) on April 17, by calling general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 x2, or e-mailing corbin@waterloobucks.com.

The Bucks open their 29th season of Northwoods League Play at home on Monday, May 29 versus the Rochester Honkers. Season Tickets for the 2023 season are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

