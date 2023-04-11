Trio of Hitters Set to Join 2023 Stingers Roster

The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the addition of three more bats to their 2023 lineup. Catcher Dallas Duarte, second baseman Stone Miyao and outfielder Parker Stinson will all make their way to Willmar this summer.

Duarte is currently in his senior season at the University of Hawai'i, one of two Rainbow Warriors on this week's player reveal. The Hilo, Hawai'i native was an All-Big West Honorable Mention during the 2022 season with a .293 batting average while collecting two home runs and 26 RBI. So far this season, Duarte has compiled a .281 average with 8 RBI in 21 games. It won't be Duarte's first time in the Northwoods League however, having spent the prior summer with the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Duarte will be joined by college teammate Stone Miyao who is in his junior season. Miyao was a 2022 Second Team All-Big West honoree after posting a .292 batting average with three home runs and 35 RBI. In 2023, Miyao has hit for a .212 average with 7 RBI in his 21 appearances. Miyao also spent the 2022 summer with another Northwoods League organization, hitting for a .239 average with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Both Duarte and Miyao play for Stingers manager Freddy Smith.

Parker Stinson, a redshirt sophomore outfielder started in 25 games last season picking up a .253 average with three home runs and 15 RBI as a Sycamore. Last summer, Stinson also had prior Northwoods League experience playing for the Kenosha Kingfish. Stinson finished with a .283 average with five home runs and 34 RBI. So far this season at Indiana State, Stinson has a .217 average with two home runs and 7 RBI.

Those three Stingers, and more still to be announced, will open up the 2023 Northwoods League season on May 31st at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.

