Hornets Sign Moussa Diabate to Two-Way Contract

July 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed forward Moussa Diabate to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Diabate appeared in 11 games (zero starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, recording 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per outing. He has suited up for 33 games with the Clippers across two NBA seasons and holds career averages of 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. In 32 NBA G League appearances for his career, Diabate has posted 15.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Diabate, a five-star recruit in the class of 2021, played one season at the University of Michigan, earning a Big Ten All-Freshman selection while helping the Wolverines reach the Sweet 16. He was selected by the Clippers in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft. A native of Paris, France, Diabate represented the French U16, U18 and U20 teams at the Euro Championships in 2018, 2019 and 2022, respectively.

