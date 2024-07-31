Nuggets Sign Jahmir Young, Gabe McGlothan, and Jaylin Williams to Exhibit-10 Contracts with the Gold

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Denver Nuggets have signed Jahmir Young, Gabe McGlothan, and Jaylin Williams to Exhibit-10 contracts, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today.

Young, 6-1, 185, went undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft and appeared in all five of the Nuggets 2024 Summer League games, where he averaged 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 17.8 minutes. From Hyattsville, Maryland, Young played five seasons collegiately between Maryland (2022-24) and Charlotte (2019-2022), appearing in 152 games (all starts) and averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes. He led Maryland in points (652), three-pointers (56), field goals (199), assists (135), and steals (87) during the 2023-24 season and had a free-throw percentage of 90%, marking the third-best single-season free-throw percentage and fifth-best single season free-throws made (198) in program history. Young is a two-time All-Big Ten, three-time All-CUSA, CUSA All-Freshman (2019-20), and the 2019-20 CUSA ROY.

McGlothan, 6-7, 235, appeared in five games for the Denver Nuggets during the 2024 Summer League, averaging 2.8 points and 4.0 rebounds on 42% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three in 16 minutes. The Gilbert, Arizona native went undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft after playing in 156 games (111 starts) across five seasons at Grand Canyon University (2019-24) and Southeast Missouri State (2018-19). McGlothan finished his collegiate career averaging 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in 25.9 minutes. He won the 2024 State Farm College Slam Dunk contest at GCU while helping the Lopes to a 30-5 mark and the program's first NCAA Division I tournament win.

Williams, 6-8, 230, played five seasons at Auburn before going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. Williams appeared in three games and averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.8 minutes for the Nuggets 2024 Summer League team. While at Auburn, Williams played in 141 games (92 starts) and averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 21.4 minutes. He ranks first all-time in career games played (141) and is the winningest player in program history (114). During his senior year, Williams led the Tigers to the Cancun Challenge Riviera Division Championship title with tournament wins over Bradley and Northwestern and was named Tournament MVP.

