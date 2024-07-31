NBA G League Reinstates Jalen Adaway

July 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) News Release







NEW YORK - The NBA G League today granted the application of Jalen Adaway to be reinstated as an NBA G League player.

Adaway was dismissed and disqualified from the league on April 27, 2023 for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA G League Anti-Drug Program.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from July 31, 2024

NBA G League Reinstates Jalen Adaway - G League

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.