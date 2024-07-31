NBA G League Reinstates Jalen Adaway

Sports stats



NBA G League

NBA G League Reinstates Jalen Adaway

July 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) News Release


NEW YORK - The NBA G League today granted the application of Jalen Adaway to be reinstated as an NBA G League player.

Adaway was dismissed and disqualified from the league on April 27, 2023 for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA G League Anti-Drug Program.

Check out the NBA G League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from July 31, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central