Hops Reverse Script, Blow Out Emeralds

Hillsboro, OR - After an embarrassing 14-0 loss on Thursday night at Ron Tonkin Field at the hands of the Eugene Emeralds, the Hops responded with a 11-2 victory in the fourth game of the series. Hillsboro was 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position and Wilderd Patiño and Gino Groover each had three-hit games, in the Hops' win. Dylan Ray recorded his seventh win of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.81 in another quality start for the former fourth round pick. Ray, Saul, Otaño and Barnes combined to not walk a Eugene batter in the game.

Seth Lonsway had fared well against the Hops in five previous games with a 3.22 ERA, but the Hops would get to him on Friday. Gino Groover picked up his first of four-RBI in the game on a fielder's choice in the first, giving the home team an early 1-0 lead.

Hillsboro loaded the bases for the second straight inning in the second and this time they made Lonsway pay. Two walks and three base-hits off the left-hander scored three more runs, making it 4-0. Wilderd Patiño had an RBI single and Gino Groover had a two-out, two-RBI single to cap off the big inning.

Dylan Ray worked around a couple of hits in the first two half innings without allowing a run before settling into a groove and striking out the side in the third. The Hops chased Seth Lonsway after four innings, four hits and four earned runs.

Ghordy Santos led off the fifth against Ray with his fourth triple of the season, later scoring on a single by Damon Dues to get Eugene in the score column. Eugene got one more run in the inning, but at the expense of a double play, bringing the score to 4-2. Hillsboro came back in the bottom half of the inning for two more runs of their own on another two-out, two-RBI single. David Martin came through clutch for the Hops this time, once again extending the lead to 6-2.

Wilkelma Castillo was the second pitcher out of the Eugene bullpen and the Hops did not treat him kindly. Castillo allowed six hits and five earned runs over 1.2 innings, with the Hillsboro lead extending to 9-2. The Hops sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth, getting four hits and two walks in a three-run frame. Tommy Troy had an RBI double, with Andrew Pintar and Gino Groover both adding RBI singles.

For the third consecutive inning the Hillsboro offense had multi-run production. Troy hit a two-RBI double, his second of the game and fifth in just 19 games as a Hop, giving Hillsboro a 11-2 advantage.

A position player pitched out of the Eugene bullpen for the second game in a row and shut down the Hops' bats for a scoreless inning. Thomas Gavello pitched a clean ninth yesterday and Zach Morgan a clean eighth today.

Wilderd Patiño scored four runs in the game, a career high. He also had three hits, a stolen base and RBI. Diamondbacks' second round pick from NC State, Gino Groover had his best game as a pro going 3-for-5 with four RBI. Hops SS Tommy Troy had two doubles and 3 RBI in the Hops' victory.

Hillsboro and Eugene will play game five of the series on Saturday at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch is at 7:05 with pregame starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

