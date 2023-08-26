Canadians Support Canadian Red Cross

VANCOUVER, B.C. -- The province of British Columbia is experiencing one of the worst wild fire season on record. The Vancouver Canadians have set up a fundraising ticket link below to support the Canadian Red Cross. Tickets purchased for the home games Tuesday, August 29 thru Thursday, August 31 through the below link will have $5 from every ticket benefit the Canadian Red Cross.

Buy tickets to support the Canadian Red Cross: https://fevogm.com/group/CanadianRedCross

Donate to the 2023 British Columbia Fires Appeal - BCF MWF Don (redcross.ca)

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the fires in British Columbia. Donations may also be used for preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within BC

