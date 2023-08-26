Frogs Win in Pitchers Duel, 2-1

Pasco, WA: The AquaSox have now won six of their last seven and three in a row, after beating the Tri-City Dust Devils 2-1 on Friday. They did so thanks to an incredible pitching performance from Nick Davila, the bullpen, and RBIs from Josh Hood and Gabriel Gonzalez. This win now puts the Frogs four games up on the last playoff spot in the Northwest League.

Everett managed to strike first in the third inning thanks to an RBI single from Gonzalez that put the Frogs up 1-0. This run loomed large because Davila, who came in riding four straight quality starts, was mowing down the Dust Devils through three innings. He only allowed two hits and struck out six in the early going.

The good news kept coming for the AquaSox in the top of the fourth, when Hood hit his home run as an AquaSox to make it a 2-0 game.

Finally, the Dust Devils offense showed some life in the bottom of the fourth, picking up their first run of the game on an Alexander Ramirez RBI single. Davila did well to pitch through the rest of the jam and limit the damage to just one.

From there, the run-scoring came to an end as both bullpens dazzled. For the Dust Devils, Friday became a bullpen days after starter Nick Horvath was removed following the fourth. He went four innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and striking out nine. Hayden Seig, Dylan Phillips and Willian Suarez proceeded to toss five scoreless innings, allowing only four hits and striking out seven.

But as good as the Tri-City pitching performance was, Everett's was just a little bit better. Davila finished his fifth straight quality start after five innings of one-run ball, only allowing five hits and striking out nine. From that point on, Luis Curvelo, Peyton Alford and Sam Carlson put the game to bed without much resistance. They only gave up one hit and struck out nine over four innings of work. This stellar performance culminated in Carlson's fifth save of the season in a dominant ninth inning where he struck out the side.

Everett will look to clinch a win in the six-game series with the Dust Devils tomorrow night.

