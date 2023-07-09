Hops' Defense Sets Franchise Record by Turning Five Double Plays in 7-1 Win

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops were trying to avoid losing 5 of 6 for the fourth time in five series' on Sunday at Ron Tonkin Field against the Vancouver Canadians. One of the best pitchers in Minor League Baseball so far on the season, Devereaux Harrison was on the bump for Vancouver and the Hops were able to give him an early exit. Homers from Jesus Valdez, Ivan Melendez and J.J. D'Orazio chased him from the game. The Hops turned a franchise record five double plays, including an around the horn 5-4-3 double play to end the game, in the 7-1 win.

Listher Sosa was making his team-leading 25th appearance of the season on Sunday, but just his first start. The first three batters of the game for Vancouver all reached base, loading the bases with none out. Alex De Jesus drove in his 53rd RBI of the year on a sacrifice fly, but the next batter Cade Doughty grounded into an inning-ending double play. The double play was the first of five in the game turned by the Hops.

June Northwest League Pitcher of the Month, Devereaux Harrison was making his 18th appearance of the season for the Canadians. He carried a 1.80 era into the game where Hillsboro would tag him for five runs. The Hops answered the run by Vancouver with one of their own in the bottom of the first on a solo shot from Jesus Valdez. Valdez joined Ivan Melendez as the only two Hillsboro hitters with 10+ home runs.

Listher Sosa would again get an inning ending double play in the second, this time, a non-conventional two outs. Devonte Brown hit a ball to deep right field that S.P. Chen brought back into the yard with a leaping catch and then was able to get the throw back in to double off Garrett Spain who was trying to get back to first base.

The Hops' bats came alive in the third inning, as Ivan Melendez and J.J. D'Orazio hit back-to-back home runs that gave the Hops a 5-1 lead. The three-run shot for Melendez was his 18th of the season, extending his single season home run record. D'Orazio's solo shot was his eighth of the year. Harrison departed after four innings, allowing four hits and five earned runs.

Sosa's night was complete after his defense came through with another double play in the fourth, their fourth double play in as many innings. Sosa pitched four, allowing four hits and one earned run.

Hillsboro added to the lead in the fifth on a two-RBI single by Kevin Graham. Graham's 9th and 10th RBIs of the year made it 7-1.

Peniel Otano, Dillon Larsen and Logan Clayton combined for five scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Vancouver C Kekai Rios grounded into an around the horn double play to end the game, the franchise record fifth double play turned by the Hops.

Hillsboro will be back in action on Friday at Funko Field in Everett for a 7:05 first pitch. The pregame show will start at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620.

