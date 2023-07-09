Indians Shut out AquaSox, 3-0, in Series Finale

July 9, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Victor Juarez twirled six brilliant innings and was backed by a Benny Montgomery home run as Spokane shutout Everett, 3-0, in front of 2,385 fans at Avista Stadium for Youth Sports Day presented by Hitters and 700 ESPN. The Indians improved to 8-7 in the second half and 41-39 overall with the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

- The 20-year-old Juarez continued his season-long dominance of the AquaSox with six shutout innings (2 H, 1 BB, 5 K) on a sweltering summer afternoon in Spokane. The right-hander has now allowed just three earned runs in three starts totaling 17 innings (1.59 ERA) against Everett this year.

- Benny Montgomery blasted a solo shot in the third inning to cap off a strong series against the visiting Frogs. The former first round pick hit .391 (9-for-23) with two home runs, three RBI, two stolen bases, and six runs scored in six games against Everett this week.

- Outfielder Jordan Beck finished 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of stolen bases for Spokane. The 22-year-old out of Hazel Green, AL, is currently hitting .343 (12-for-35) with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, and four stolen bases in the month of July.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. EVERETT AQUASOX

Tuesday, July 4th - Benny Montgomery collected four hits and Connor Van Scoyoc tossed six solid innings as the Indians topped the AquaSox, 11-9, in front of a sellout crowd of 6,812 fans at Avista Stadium for 4th of July Fireworks presented by R'nR RV Center and KREM 2.

Wednesday, July 5th - Left-hander Carson Palmquist tossed five solid frames and Zach Kokoska drilled a two-run homer as the Indians topped the AquaSox, 3-1, in front of 3,013 fans at Avista Stadium for College Alumni Night presented by Discovery Virtual School.

Thursday, July 6th - Spokane got a pair of home runs from A.J. Lewis but an all-too-familiar bullpen implosion helped the AquaSox top the Indians, 12-10, in front of 3,287 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog Night presented by TDS Fiber.

Friday, July 7th - The Indians and AquaSox were tied at two entering the ninth inning, but a meltdown from Spokane's shaky bullpen allowed Everett to escape with an 8-2 in front of 5,499 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Froyo Earth, KXLY 4 News Now & Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

Saturday, July 8th - Jaden Hill twirled four solid frames and Spokane scored three times in the seventh as they defeated the AquaSox, 3-1, in front of 4,149 fans at Avista Stadium for

NEXT HOMESTAND: July 18 - 23 vs. Vancouver Canadians

Spokane players enjoy a short break for MLB's All-Star festivities before heading to Pasco for a three-game set against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting on Friday. The Indians will return home for a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) starting on Tuesday, July 18th. The promotional schedule is absolutely loaded that homestand, with two (2) Firework Nights, Storybook Princess Night, Star Wars Night, and a Yoke's Family Feast Night!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.