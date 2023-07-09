Seventh Inning Sinks Sox 3-1

July 9, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Spokane, WA: The Spokane Indians hit three consecutive doubles in the seventh inning, leading to a three-run frame on the way to a 3-1 victory over the Everett AquaSox.

Everett grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Catcher Ty Duvall hit a home run over the right field wall in his first AquaSox at-bat of the season. Duvall joined the team a day earlier to replace Seattle Mariners' top prospect Harry Ford who is temporarily away from the team to participate in the Major League Baseball All-Star Futures Game in Seattle.

Duvall's home run continued to hold up as the AquaSox carried the one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning behind the pitching of Reid VanScoter who only allowed one hit through the first six innings.

Spokane finally got to VanScoter in the seventh inning. Nic Kent, Juan Gerrero, and AJ Lewis hit three consecutive doubles. Gerrero's double drove in Kent to tie the game and the Lewis double scored Gerrero to give Spokane a 2-1 lead. Lewis scored the third run when Ryan Ritter singled, extending the Spokane lead to 3-1.

Spokane's pitching held the AquaSox off of the scoreboard for the remainder of the game. Starter Jalen Hill pitched the first four innings, only allowing two hits and the Duvall home run. Keegan James pitched three innings and only allowed one hit. Juan Mejia pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Angel Chivilli picked up his league-leading 12th save by retiring the final three Everett hitters. It was Chivilli's third save against the AquaSox this week. The pitchers combined to only allow three AquaSox hits, zero walks, and 11 strikeouts.

LOOKING AHEAD: The final game of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday, July 9.â¯ LHP Raul Alcantara (3-3, 8.84 ERA) will get the start for the AquaSox. RHP Victor Juarez (5-3, 6.02 ERA) will start for Spokane.â¯ The first pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 4:50 p.m.â¯ Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action. The AquaSox next homestand begins on Friday, July 14th, with a quick three-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. After a day off the Frogs will continue the homestand with a six-game series versus the Tri-City Dust Devils (July 14-23).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 9, 2023

Seventh Inning Sinks Sox 3-1 - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.