Hooks Take Five of Six in SA

August 9, 2021







SAN ANTONIO - Brett Daniels fired six innings of one-run ball while Corey Julks and Ross Adolph accounted for the offense as Corpus Christi beat the Missions, 3-1, Sunday evening at Wolff Municipal Stadium.

The Hooks have won four in a row for the first time this season.

For the second time in three days, Julks opened the ballgame with a home run. The laser to left field off Pedro Avila was Julks' fifth home run in the last 14 games.

Adolph added a key insurance run in the eighth with another two-out knock. His opposite-field double to left cashed in a David Hensley walk.

Adolph carved out an outstanding week, going 10-for-22 with five runs, two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs in the six-game series.

Daniels held the Missions to two hits and three walks en route to his second quality start of the year, and the seventh for the Hooks in the last 20 games.

Parker Mushinski posted zeros in the seventh and eighth before Jon Olczak stranded a runner in the ninth for his sixth save.

The Hooks, who have won six of their last seven are off Monday before opening up a six-game series in Amarillo Tuesday night.

