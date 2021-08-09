Sod Poodles Begin Six-Game Homestand Tomorrow at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will kick off a six-game homestand at HODGETOWN starting tomorrow, Tuesday, August 10 through Sunday, August 15.

The Soddies will take on the Houston Astros' Double-A affiliate, the Corpus Christi Hooks, for six games.

The homestand features all of the weekly affordable, family-friendly promotions as well as Princess Night, fireworks, and a Kid's Pillowcase giveaway!

Tickets for the homestand are on sale now. For tickets and more information, please visit SodPoodles.com, call (806) 803-9547, or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.

AUGUST 10-15 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks, Houston Astros Double-A affiliate):

Tuesday, August 10 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2!

- Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under)

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN!

- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

- Drink Special: $5 Margaritas

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 12 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday - Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Friday, August 13 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS - Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest.

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 14 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- Theme Night: Princess Night - Come live a real-life fantasy at HODGETOWN and dress as your favorite magical character!

- Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 15 vs. Corpus Christi - 6:05 p.m.

- Giveaway: Kids Pillowcase Giveaway (First 1,000 - Kids 12 & Under)

- The Sod Poodles will wear signature gold jerseys to commemorate our 2019 Texas League Championship.

- Veterans, Active-Duty Military, & First Responders will receive 50% off tickets to every Sunday game.

- Gates open at 5:05 p.m.

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com. Get the latest Sod Poodles news online at www.sodpoodles.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

