Strong Start Diminished by Travelers' Mid-Game Serge in 12-10 Loss Sunday

August 9, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







The Northwest Arkansas Naturals twice led by a margin of six runs Sunday afternoon, but the Arkansas Travelers surged past the Naturals in the middle innings and came out on top, 12-10 over Northwest Arkansas in the season series finale between the two teams.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino led the offensive charge, especially early in the game, as he finished the afternoon 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two sacrifice flies and a total of five runs batted in.

Pasquantino started the scoring in the first, with an RBI single that plated Clay Dungan. After the Travelers responded with a run in the bottom of the first, the Naturals exploded with a six-run second inning.

After Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Royals' prospect) drew a 10-pitch walk, Kevin Merrell singled him in, then scored the very next batter as Jimmy Govern ended a 9-pitch at-bat with his first Double-A home run. Govern smashed a 428-foot shot to left field that at the time put the Naturals up 4-1.

After Govern's home run, Dungan and Dairon Blanco drew back-to-back walks, followed by a single from MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) to load the bases.

Dungan scored on a balk, then Pasquantino brought home Blanco on a sac fly and Freddy Fermin singled in Melendez to stretch the lead to six runs, 7-1.

The Travs responded with two runs in the bottom of the second, but the Naturals added two more of their own in the fourth on a two-run double from Pasquantino, once again pushing the lead to six, a 9-3 advantage.

The rest of the game, from the bottom of the fourth on, was controlled by Arkasnas. After starter Nolan Watson allowed three runs in the first two innings, the Travs struck Derrick Adams for four runs in the bottom of the fourth, then Holden Capps surrendered five in the sixth to push Arkansas out in front, 12-9.

While Pasquantino added the Naturals' 10th run of the game in the eighth on a sacrifice fly, Northwest Arkansas could not complete a comeback for the 12-10 loss.

All nine Naturals in the batting order reached at least once, while seven different players recorded at least one hit. Blanco, Pasquntino and Fermin each had two hits, while Dungan, Blanco and Hicklen each drew two walks.

As a team, the Naturals stole six bases, tying their season high and reaching that mark for the third time this year. Dungan swiped three, while Blanco, Hicklen and Merrell each nabbed one.

Daniel Tillo pitched his second straight scoreless outing, throwing a perfect fifth inning with a pair of strikeouts. Robert Garcia added a scoreless eighth, striking out one as well.

Northwest Arkansas (44-40) is back into a third place tie with Arkansas (44-40), five games out of first place in the Double-A Central North Division. The Naturals will return home to Arvest Ballpark on August 10th for six games against the Frisco RoughRiders, beginning at 7:05 p.m. CT on Tuesday night.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.