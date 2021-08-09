Homestand Highlights: August 10 - August 15

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers) at Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series from Tuesday, August 10th through Sunday, August 15th.

Tuesday, August 10 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT ON A TUESDAY PRESENTED BY MIKE AND IKE AND HOT TAMALES CINNAMON

EVENT SPONSOR - The game on Tuesday night is presented by Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales Cinnamon.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville, which will be served at the Spring Creek Treats and War Eagle Café concession stands, throughout the game against the RoughRiders.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. Discount only applies to immediate family and there is a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One Â½ OFF T-shirts.

Wednesday, August 11 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY BIMBO BAKERIES USA WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT -Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday nights courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, August 12 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BALL PARK BUNS

THIRSTY THURSDAY - Featuring $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks and 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks and $2 Bags of Peanuts at the concession stands as well as 16oz. drafts of Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat for only $2 served at specific locations on each side of the concourse. Thirsty Thursday is presented by Ball Park Buns.

Friday, August 13 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY AND T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY all® detergent

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular firework show following the game presented by all® detergent

all® detergent T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Naturals logo t-shirt courtesy of all® detergent. Gates at Arvest Ballpark open at 5:45 p.m. for the giveaway and our Bullpen Party.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday night home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy drink specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, August 14 - Los Naturales vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

LOS NATURALES JERSEY GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY ARVEST

LOS NATURALES JERSEY GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans in attendance to cheer on the 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against Frisco will receive a replica Los Naturales jersey courtesy of Arvest.

LOS NATURALES DEL NOROESTE DE ARKANSAS - The Naturals will play on Saturday night as 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' against the Frisco RoughRiders. This is the last of two designated 'Los Naturales' game this year, which are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative.

LOS NATURALES MONIKER - Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas' "Natural State" nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, "Los Naturales" will engage their Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating long-lasting memories.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game against the Double-A Texas Rangers. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, August 15 - Naturals vs. Frisco RoughRiders, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOG DAY BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES

KIDS EAT FREE - All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a FREE Hot Dog, Oreo Cookies, Teddy Grahams, & small Coca-Cola fountain drink. Sunday's homestand finale is presented by Sam's Furniture.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. - Hot dogs are $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

