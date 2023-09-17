Hooks Finish 2023 with Third Straight Series Win

TULSA, OK - Corpus Christi cruised to a 7-2 win over Tulsa before a crowd of 5,204 in the 2023 Texas League finale Sunday night at ONEOK Field.

By taking four of six from the Drillers, the Hooks won their final three series of the season for an overall record of 70-68. It marks Corpus Christi's first winning campaign since 2018.

The Hooks, who went 11-4 in September, won eight of 12 games against the Double-A Dodgers in 2023.

Julio Robaina picked up his 10th win by hurling six shutout innings Sunday. Robaina struck out nine and permitted only two singles, including a bunt base hit, while retiring 18 of 20 batters faced.

In 26 assignments, the 22-year-old southpaw from Havana posted the best ERA in the Texas League at 3.18.

Corpus Christi sent eight men to bat in a five-run second. Jordan Brewer began the frame with a base hit to left. One out later, Luis Aviles Jr. cracked an RBI double. Back-to-back singles by C.J. Stubbs and Bryan Arias put the Hooks up, 2-0.

Garrett Wolforth was next and, from the nine-hole, belted a three-run home run the opposite way to right field. Wolforth, 2-for-4 on Sunday, batted .296 with 12 extra-base hits and 16 RBIs in his final 32 games.

