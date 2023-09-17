Frisco Ends Season in Defeat to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took an early lead but could not hold off a surge from the Amarillo Sod Poodles, finishing the 2023 season with an 11-5 defeat from HODGETOWN on Sunday.

Danny Duffy pitched an immaculate inning in the eighth, the final inning in the field for Frisco (33-35, 64-72) in 2023. He struck out all three batters on nine pitches, two strikeouts looking and the final one swinging.

Frisco scored two runs in the final inning to end the year with an even run differential, with 733 runs scored and allowed this season. Amarillo (43-26, 77-61) won the series, four games to two, and will host San Antonio on Tuesday to begin the playoffs.

Wyatt Langford was hitless in four at-bats but did draw a walk. Langford went 12-for-22 on the series with four home runs and five walks.

Keyber Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in the season finale. Liam Hicks had two singles with an RBI of his own. Frainyer Chavez had a double and two hits, and Josh Hatcher also had two base hits.

Frisco took the lead with five singles in the second inning. Ben Blackwell laced a ball to center field on the first pitch he saw at Double-A, scoring Kellen Strahm. Rodriguez had the other run-scoring single.

Frisco added a pair of runs in the final inning including a double by Chavez, and RBI ground out from Zion Bannister, a single by Rodriguez and an RBI single by Liam Hicks.

Nick Krauth (5-11) allowed eight earned runs in 4.1 innings, taking the loss. The Sod Poodles took the lead in Krauth's final inning, chasing the right-hander out of the game with six runs in the fifth.

Robby Ahlstrom tossed a scoreless seventh inning before Duffy's immaculate inning in the eighth.

Frisco's home opener in 2024 is scheduled for April 9th, 2024.

