Bush Jr.'s Four-Hit Game Not Enough in Missions Regular Season Finale

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Despite a four-hit game from 21-year-old Homer Bush Jr., the Missions could not complete the comeback against Springfield. The regular season finale goes to Springfield by way of a 7-5 final.

Jared Kollar was the starting pitcher for the Missions. Walks and a fielding error led to three runs scoring in the top of the first inning. Victor Scott II began the game with a ground-rule double. Kollar walked Noah Mendlinger. A sacrifice bunt from Mike Antico moved both runners into scoring position. The right-hander walked the next batter to load the bases. After striking out the next batter, Arquimedes Gamboa drew a walk and Scott II scored. Jacob Buchberger grounded to third base. On the play, a throwing error from Juan Fernandez allowed two runs to score. The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead.

Tink Hence was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals. The Missions threatened to score in the bottom half of the first inning. Ripken Reyes drew a walk to start the frame. After striking out the next batter, Nathan Martorella singled and Reyes moved to third base. Marcos Castanon popped out and Juan Fernandez grounded out to end the inning.

Kollar's day was over after one inning of work. Henry Henry took the mound for the Missions in the top of the second inning. After retiring the first batter of the inning, Henry walked Scott II. Mendlinger singled to center field to put two runners on base. The speedy Scott II was caught trying to steal third base for the second out. Antico grounded out to end the frame.

San Antonio threatened to score in the second inning. Cole Cummings began the frame with a double to right field. Homer Bush Jr. legged out an infield single. Hence struck out the next batter and Connor Hollis flew out. On the play, Cummings tagged up and advanced to third base. Reyes flew out to end the inning.

The Missions ended the shutout with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. After setting down the first two batters, Bush Jr. singled to right field. Juan Zabala reached base on a throwing error from Buchberger. On the play, Bush Jr. scored from first base. San Antonio trailed 3-1.

Henry provided some stability for the Missions on Sunday. The right-hander kept Springfield off the scoreboard across 3.2 innings of work. He allowed one hit and three walks while striking out three batters. CD Pelham took the mound in the top of the fifth inning. The southpaw inherited a runner on third base with two outs. Redmond flew out to end the scoring threat.

Cole Paplham pitched the sixth inning for San Antonio. The right-hander was transferred from Fort Wayne ahead of the game. Springfield scored a run on two hits and improved their lead to 4-1. Gamboa began the frame with a base hit and stole second base. A base hit from Buchberger moved Gamboa to third base. Aaron Antonini grounded into a double play and Gamboa scored.

The Missions tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. With Hence out of the game, Bryan Pope was the new pitcher for Springfield. Castanon singled and Fernandez reached base on an error to start the frame. Cummings loaded the bases with an infield single. Bush Jr. drove in two runs with a double to right field. Zabala tied the game with an RBI sacrifice bunt.

The Cardinals regained the lead with three runs in the top of the third inning. Facing Seth Mayberry, Mendlinger singled with one out in the frame. After retiring the next batter, Pedro Pages singled to left field. Chandler Redmond lifted a fly ball over the left field fence for a three-run home run. His 31st long ball of the season made it a 7-4 lead for Springfield.

San Antonio got a run back in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Jack Ralston, Bush Jr. singled with one out and stole second base. Connor Hollis drove him in with a double to left field. The Cardinals had a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ralston returned to the mound for his second inning of work. Pauley lined out to left field to start the frame. Martorella popped out for out number two. Castanon grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 7-5

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 33-36 & 70-68 on the season

* Springfield Clinched 2nd Half North Division Title, will face Arkansas Travelers

* Jared Kollar (Missions starter): ND, 1.0 IP, H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

* Tink Hence (Cardinals starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 3 K

* Attendance: 3,559

Prospect Recap

* Jackson Merrill (#2 Padres prospect, #9 MLB): NDP

* Robby Snelling (#3 Padres prospect, #60 MLB): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

* Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

* Nathan Martorella (#10 Padres prospect): 1-5, K

* Graham Pauley (#11 Padres prospect): 0-5, K

* Jakob Marsee (#12 Padres prospect): DNP

* Homer Bush Jr. (#13 Padres prospect): 4-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB

* Ryan Bergert (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Marcos Castañon (#23 Padres prospect): 1-5, R, K

* Tink Hence (#2 Cardinals prospect, #43 MLB): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 3 K

* Victor Scott II (#4 Cardinals prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, BB, CS, K

* Tekoah Roby (#5 Cardinals prospect): DNP

* Pedro Pages (#28 Cardinals prospect): 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB

* Mike Antico (#29 Cardinals prospect): 0-4

* Noah Mendlinger (#30 Cardinals prospect): 2-3, 2 R, 2 BB

The regular season has come to an end for the San Antonio Missions. The Texas League Postseason will begin on Tuesday, September 19th. San Antonio will travel to Amarillo to take on the Sod Poodles. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Game two will be in San Antonio on Thursday, September 21st.

