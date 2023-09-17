Cards Win 2nd Half Title, Close Season with 7-5 Win

San Antonio, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (38-31, 72-66) clinched the 2nd Half North Division Championship with a 7-5 win against the San Antonio Missions (33-35, 70-68) in the Regular Season FInale at Wolff Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Springfield claims its first 2nd Half North Division Title since 2012 when they went on to win their first and only Texas League Championship. It marks the Cardinals return to the playoffs for the first time since winning the 1st Half in 2016.

Decisions:

W - RHP Ryan Shreve (4-4)

L - RHP Seth Mayberry (3-4)

S - RHP Jack Ralston (2)

Notables:

1B Chandler Redmond slugged the go-ahead three-run home run in the 7th to make it 7-4... With those three RBIs, Redmond became Springfield's all-time career RBI leader with 196 RBIs, passing 1B Xavier Scruggs' prior record of 193 RBIs... SS Arquimedes Gamboa worked an RBI walk in the 1st... RHP Tink Hence dealt 5.0 innings with just an unearned run... RHP Ryan Shreve gets the win with 2.0 scoreless relief innings.

On Deck:

- Tuesday, Sept 19, 6:35pm at Hammons Field, Game 1 of the North Division Championship Series vs. Arkansas

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with $2 hot dogs and bratwursts

-Playoff Tickets on sale now at SpringfieldCardinals.com for just $5

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and Bally Live; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:20pm

